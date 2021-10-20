Police to search home of MoBay's Pathways religious leader

Police investigators are now preparing to search the Coral Gardens, Montego Bay home of Dr Kevin O. Smith, the leader of the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in Paradise, Montego Bay, St James.

Smith was arrested on Sunday after a religious ritual left two congregants dead.

A third person was shot dead as he reportedly attacked the police when they tried to enter the building.

How the police moved in on the deadly MoBay ritual

Head of the St James Police Division SSP Vernon Ellis said the police recovered a pistol and several rounds of ammunition from the scene.

The Independent Commission of Investigations is probing the matter.

One woman who was spotted leaving the building had one hand raised to the heavens and the other clutching a toddler.

