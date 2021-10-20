Water disruption continues for sections of St James and Hanover

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that some communities in St James and Hanover will continue to experience disruptions in water supply due to production issues at Great River Treatment Plant in St James.

The NWC says a mechanical issue at the plant has reduced production by approximately 60 %.

This has impacted the St James communities such as:

*Queen's Drive, Leaders Avenue, Felicity, Mango Walk, Glendevon, Salt Spring, Brandon Hill, Rosemount, Cornwall Courts, Rose Heights, Farm Heights, Norwood, Paradise, Sun Valley Road, Rectory Drive, Catherine Mount, Albion, Reading Heights, Anchovy, Childermas, Lethe, sections of Comfort Hall, Wiltshire, Guava Walk, Spring Gardens, Belmont, Tower Hill and Moy Hall.

And the service areas in Hanover include:

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

* Kew, Elgin Town, Johnson Town, Brisette, Hoist, Malcolm Heights, Cacoon, Dias, First Hill, Montpelier, Bamboo, McQuarrie, Woodland and Blenheim.

The company says it is working assiduously to restore full operations by 3:00 p.m. today.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.