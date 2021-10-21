74 additional COVID-19 cases, four more fatalities

Four more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,133.

The deceased are an 89-year-old man from Manchester, a 76-year-old man from St Catherine, a 74-year-old woman from St Mary and a 72-year-old man from St Ann.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between October 17 and 19.

One more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, pushing the tally to 186.

Meanwhile, there were 74 new cases with ages ranging from three months to 87 years, pushing the total to 87,797 with 28,959 being active.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Of the new cases, 36 are women and 38 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Clarendon - 22

* St Catherine - 15

* Kingston and St Andrew - 14

* Manchester - 9

* St Mary - 4

* St James - 3

* Trelawny - 3

* St Elizabeth - 2

* St Ann - 1

* Portland - 1

* Westmoreland - 0

* Hanover - 0

* St Thomas - 0

A total of 870 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 11.9%.

In the meantime, there were 160 more recoveries, increasing the total to 56,106.

Some 360 persons are in hospital with 67 being moderately ill, 39 severely ill and 23 critically ill.

And 37,205 persons are in home quarantine.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.