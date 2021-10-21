Corporate Hands | CCRP gives to Food For The Poor

The Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP) board member Warren McDonald (third left) and Food for The Poor Executive Director, Operations, Craig Moss-Solomon, together hold a cheque signifying the donation of $500,000 in food and personal care items for needy seniors, made by CCRP through Food For The Poor. Also at the recent presentation at Food For The Poor Jamaica head office in St Catherine are CCRP founder and Executive Chair Jean Lowrie-Chin; Deputy Superintendent of Police Natalie Palmer-Mair of Police Community Relations (which will distribute the items) and Police Constable Chantal Osbourne (right).