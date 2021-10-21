Corporate Hands | CIBC FirstCaribbean gifts school with computers

Jerome Griffiths (left), head of Human Resources at CIBC FirstCaribbean, and Annique Dawkins (right), head of Corporate, following the presentation of computers to (from second left) Kalea Williams, 12th grade student of the Lister Mair/Gilby High School for the Deaf; Vice-Principal Michele Davidson Wisdom and 11th grade student McKayla Fitzgerald. The computers will be used by the school to teach Information and communications technology. The school is one of seven under the umbrella of the Jamaica Association for the Deaf geared to the education of deaf children in Jamaica. There are approximately 54,000 deaf persons in Jamaica.