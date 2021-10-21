Corporate Hands | D&G Foundation presents tablets to early childhood centre

From left: Karen Barton, principal of the Truth Tabernacle Early Childhood Development Centre; Courtney Cope, information technology volunteer at the Truth Tabernacle Innovation Centre; and teachers Carey Simon, Winsome Scott and Madge Brown show off with brand new tablet devices donated by the D&G Foundation. Dennis Beckford (far right), the foundation’s accountant, recently visited the establishment to hand over the tablets. Since 2020, the foundation has donated approximately 160 tablets to schools across the country.