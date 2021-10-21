Thu | Oct 21, 2021

Corporate Hands | WATA awards students with tablets

Teacher and coordinator of the Green Generation Club, Denise Carter (right), poses with students and parents of the St Patrick’s Primary School after the institution received a cheque for $25,000 towards its recycling projects, and the students and parents each received a tablet for their efforts in collecting plastic bottles in their community during the recently held Waterhouse Community Clean-Up organised by WATA and the Jamaica Environment Trust (JET). WATA made the presentations to the school and the 11 recipients at the St Patrick’s Primary School on October 12.