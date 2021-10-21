Suspect in killing of Haitian President entered Jamaica illegally – Sources

Mario Palacois Palacios, the former Colombian military officer said to be a key suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, is believed to have entered Jamaica through an illegal port, law enforcement sources have revealed.

Palacios was arrested in a central Jamaica parish earlier this month, senior law enforcement officials told The Gleaner.

"We don't know how he got here, but it wasn't through the formal system," said the source, who did not want to be named because the arrest is being kept top-secret.

According to one source, he was arrested without incident at a guest house.

Gunmen stormed Moïse's private residence in the middle of the night on July 7.

He was shot multiple times while his wife, Martine, was seriously injured in the attack.

