Trelawny man charged with murder of his grandmother

The grandson of the elderly woman who was found dead at her house in Allside district, Warsop, Trelawny on Monday has been charged with murder.

He is 26-year-old Jermaine Powell, otherwise called 'Man', of Allside district, Warsop in the parish.

It is reported that about 12:15 a.m., Powell reported to the police that he discovered his grandmother's body in her bed covered in blood.

The police responded and on their arrival, Walcott was found with multiple lacerations all over the body.

The crime scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue.

Powell was taken into custody and a question and answer session was conducted on Monday, October 18.

According to the police, during the session, Powell reportedly confessed that he killed his grandmother.

He was then charged.

His court date is being finalised.

