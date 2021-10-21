Woman shot as licensed firearm holder foils robbery

Police investigators have cordoned off the corner of Garden Boulevard and Old Hope Road in St Andrew where a woman was shot in an attempted robbery this morning.

It is reported that the woman was walking to work when armed men drove up in a light blue Honda Fit.

A licensed firearm holder, who was in the vicinity, shouted at the men to leave the woman alone.

The men then opened fire.

The firearm holder returned fire.

The gunmen then ran off, leaving their cell phones inside the vehicle.

The woman, who was shot in the leg, was taken to hospital.

