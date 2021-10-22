173 new COVID-19 cases, 20 more deaths

Jamaica has recorded 20 more COVID-19 deaths, increasing the tally to 2,153.

The deceased are:

Hanover

*A 56-year-old man

* A 72-year-old man

* A 76-year-old male

* A 92-year-old male

*A 50-year-old female

* A 49-year-old female

* A 44-year-old woman

* A 92-year-old man

* A 47-year-old woman

* An 83-year-old female

* An 84-year-old male

* A 70-year-old man

* A 56-year-old man

* A 54-year-old female

* A 75-year-old woman

* A 91-year-old woman

* A 79-year-old male from whose death was previously under investigation

St Mary

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

* A 76-year-old man

* A 78-year-old man

Portland

* A 91-year-old man

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between August 23 and October 19.

And three more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 323.

Meanwhile, there were 173 new cases with ages ranging from seven months to 90 years, pushing the total to 87,970 with 28,945 being active.

Of the new cases, 92 are women and 79 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 40

* St Catherine - 33

* St Ann - 26

* Portland - 19

* St Thomas - 12

* Clarendon - 8

* St James - 8

* Manchester - 6

* Hanover - 6

* Trelawny - 5

* St Elizabeth - 4

* Westmoreland - 4

* St Mary - 2

A total of 1,537tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 15.7%.

In the meantime, there were 165 more recoveries, pushing the total to 56,271.

Some 339 persons are in hospital with 88 being moderately ill, 33 severely ill and 23 critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 37,199 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.