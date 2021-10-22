Dunn’s River Falls & Park wins World Travel Award

The world famous Dunn’s River Falls & Park (DRFP) is the winner of the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction 2021’ from the World Travel Awards (WTA) for the Caribbean and North America. The WTA is the most prestigious honours programme in global travel and tourism that recognises and awards excellence in all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

Based in Ocho Rios, St Ann, the internationally acclaimed attraction is no stranger to being nominated for and winning World Travel Awards. This is the second time in three years that DRFP has been awarded this title. In congratulating the DRFP team, general manager of the Urban Development Corporation (UDC), Heather Pinnock, commented that “This award comes after our closure last year due to the global pandemic. Although it was a challenging time, this recognition indicates that DRFP remains top of mind for the travel professionals who nominated it for the WTA, and for guests who voted. This augurs well for our recovery across the UDC group.”

No stranger to accolades, Dunn’s River Falls was named as the Porthole Cruise Magazine’s 2020 Editor-in-Chief ‘Best Caribbean Attraction’, was nominated for the 10-Best Reader’s Choice Award, Expert Choice Award, and received recognition from Tripadvisor as well as Jamaica’s Tourism Excellence Awards as a top 10 performer.

Park Manager Michelle Sawyer expressed her delight at the news. “We have worked very hard to maintain high standards of service at The World Famous Dunn’s River Falls. This year, though particularly challenging because of COVID-19, we were able to mobilise as a team and get the park ready to receive guests safely, while still offering a high-quality experience. It is indeed an honour to be acknowledged again by the World Travel Awards. We are grateful to all those who voted for us. It is a privilege to be recognised in this way.

DRFP is owned by the UDC and managed through its subsidiary, St Ann Development Company Limited.