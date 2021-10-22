May Pen businesses urged to unite to help cops cripple crime

Deputy Superintendent of Police Owen Brown has called for businesses in May Pen to resurrect an initiative launched some time ago to help curb crime in the Clarendon capital.

Noting the difference which the business watch – which is somewhat similar to a neighbourhood watch – could have in fighting crime, Brown told business leaders that he is hoping that they will unite to re-energise the initiative and work more closely with the police.

Pointing out that the concept is being embraced in other parts of the island, he pointed to several incidents of motor vehicles being stolen, especially in Bargain Village, as an example of why the initiative is needed.

“We have also had robberies, persons going to the bank to collect cash and they are later robbed. There is also the issue of extortion in the town, where businesses are forced to pay extortion money,” he shared.

The central Jamaica parish’s business watch, which falls under the Clarendon Crime Prevention Committee, has been championed by the May Pen Chamber of Commerce.

BETTER TOGETHER

Coordinator for the Clarendon Business Watch, Corporal Enrico Francis, also encouraged business operators to embrace the idea during a meeting with the chamber.

“The business community and the police will work together in fighting and beating crimes that’s happening among our business society. You have theft and you have vandalism. Now, once we work together, it will be much better for us to fight it as information will be passed on efficiently and the police are able to act on same in a faster time,” he said.

Francis said that under the watch, business owners would playing different roles within the group, all in a bid to ensure it is organised and adequately structured to see a free flow of information.

Francis noted that the watch would also help to foster a better relationship between the police and business operators.

“Just as in neighbourhood watch, persons get to know each other and develop a better bond, the same it will be with the business community. Some don’t even know what the other is doing business-wise,” Francis quipped.

