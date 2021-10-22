Stettin, Trelawny roadway reduced to single lane due to breakaway

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that a section of the roadway in Stettin, Trelawny has been reduced to single lane traffic due to a major breakaway.

The Stettin to Highgate Hall roadway facilitates travel between Manchester and Trelawny and links several communities in Southern Trelawny.

Community relations officer for the NWA's Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says that vehicular access is now restricted to small units and operators of large vehicles should not attempt to access the affected section of the roadway.

Operators of large units travelling towards the direction of Highgate Hall should instead use the alternative route via Troy and Craig Head.

In the meantime, the NWA is advising motorists to exercise due care in traversing the Wire Fence to Warsop corridor as a section of the roadway, in the vicinity of the Carterwood community, has sunken and may prove challenging for some motorists.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The agency says it continues to monitor these roadways as the parish continues to be impacted by heavy rainfall.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

