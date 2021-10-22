UIC denies organising planned march

The United Independents' Congress (UIC) is rejecting claims that it is among organisers of a planned march in St Andrew.

In a release this morning, the police had reported that the UIC was said to be among the organisers.

However, the political party said this is not true.

While noting that it has not organised any march for today, the UIC underscored that it stands firmly behind the right of every citizen to peacefully protest and to do so without permission.

The party says it is now focused on its 'All Are Welcome' campaign.

