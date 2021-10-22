Water woes for some St James communities

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that its Dantrout Pump station in St James is currently out of operation due to electro-mechanical challenges at the facility.

The NWC says effort is being made to resolve the challenges and resume operation at the facility by next week Wednesday.

Areas affected include Dantrout, Marchmont Road, German Town, Seaford Town, St Leonard, Mount Spring, Coffee Ground, Chesterfield, Gardener and surrounding areas.

The NWC is appealing for patience and understating.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

