Woman charged for murder of elderly couple in St Thomas freed

The St Thomas woman who was jointly charged with her boyfriend for killing an elderly Jamaican-Canadian couple in the parish in 2018 was this morning freed of murder.

A formal plea of not guilty was handed down in the Home Circuit Court after the prosecution offered no evidence against Nekia Thompson.

The prosecution told Justice Lorna Shelly Williams that the Crown was unable to mount a viable case in the matter.

Among the reasons listed were that the fingerprint analyst did not place her at the murder scene, inconclusive DNA result and that the Crown could not use the statement of her co-accused against her.

The father of Thompson's four-year-old daughter, Fabian Skervin who was yesterday convicted for the couple's murder, had reportedly made a jailhouse confession in which he had alleged that he had killed the senior citizens with the help of his girlfriend and a wanted man.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

However, Skervin denied making any such report.

The court heard that Thompson was captured on video footage being in Skervin company when he used the couple's debit card, which he had stolen.

However, the prosecution said that it was unable to indict the woman for receiving stolen property as it could not establish that she knew that the card was stolen.

Further, the prosecution said that Skervin had said in his psychiatric report that Thompson didn't know that the card had been stolen and that he had told her that he borrowed it from his father.

The 29-year-old St Thomas farmer was yesterday given life sentences for the murder of the couple.

The sentences however will run concurrently and he must serve 32 years and four months in prison before being eligible for parole.

Melbourne Flake, 81, and his wife Etta, 70, were found dead at their dream vacation home in Retreat, St Thomas on January 9, 2018.

The husband had wounds to his head while the wife was reportedly suffocated.

Both were found with their hands and feet bound.

Facts in the case are the husband and wife were killed at their home and that their debit cards were stolen and used to make various purchases including a wedding ring.

The court heard that Skervin had sneaked into the couple's house with a piece of board and hid in their closet for hours waiting for them to return home.

He then tied them up and beat the husband to death.

The couple was in Jamaica visiting and had employed Thompson and others to do construction work on their home.

Skervin has maintained that demons had caused him to murder the couple as he was hearing voices.

He also contended that he had only planned to rob the couple and yesterday begged the family for forgiveness after expressing regret.

The couple, who were Jamaicans, had lived in Canada for 50 years.

Thompson, who had indicated yesterday that she was too distraught to speak, today declined to comment on her case.

Her lawyer, Hensley Williams, however, said there could have been no other outcome.

Attorneys-at-law Anthony Williams and Julie-Ann Bailey represented Skervin.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

