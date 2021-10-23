74 St Catherine inmates now COVID positive

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is reporting an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among inmates at the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre.

The DCS says currently, 74 inmates are COVID positive with one person hospitalised.

Two staff members at the institution have also tested positive and are now in isolation.

COVID case count

Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre - 3

South Camp Juvenile facility - 2

Hilltop Juvenile facility - 1

Since the start of the COVID pandemic, seven inmates and four officers have died in Jamaica from COVID complications.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Some 332 inmates/wards and 290 staff members have recovered from the virus.

"The Medical Services Unit continues to work assiduously and has been unrelenting in the fight against the pandemic," said a DCS spokesperson in a release today.

The DCS said it has implemented additional COVID-19 measures to reduce the spread of the virus.

It said cloth masks have been prohibited and surgical ones distributed to inmates and officers.

The department said the rotation of officers have been suspended in some instances and some vaccines offered to all inmates and staff.

Some 8.7 per cent of inmates from the adult correctional institutions are fully vaccinated and 1.9 per cent have received one dose, the DCS reported.

Meanwhile, 23.3 per cent of the staff members have been fully

vaccinated and 8.3 per cent are in receipt of one dose.

In the meantime, the DCS said COVID testing will continue in its facilities.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com