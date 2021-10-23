Military academy expanding skills training opportunities for youths

JIS:

President of the Caribbean Military Academy Brigadier Radgh Mason, says the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) continues to strengthen its comprehensive youth engagement programme aimed at impacting unattached young men and women across the island.

The initiative is in collaboration with the HEART/NSTA Trust and the Ministry of National Security.

The academy is the academic institutional arm of the JDF.

Brigadier Mason was speaking during a visit in Montego Bay in Flankers, where at risk young men from vulnerable communities in the parish are being trained to operate trucks and other heavy-duty vehicles.

He noted that the programme, which focuses largely on skills training, has been working with its flagship Jamaica National Service Corps to help prevent youth involvement in crime and violence by facilitating behaviour change.

“We have been bolstering support to other vocational, technical engineering type training,” he said. “It is not lost on anybody… that the country faces a particular challenge. In addition to the pandemic, we face a challenge of crime and violence perpetuated largely by our youth, who are both victims and perpetrators.”

He noted that there will be an overhaul of Caribbean Military Academy Montego Bay, which houses the Cornwall Automotive Training Institute and the Caribbean Military Technical Training Institute, in a bid to expand skills training offerings at the institution.

