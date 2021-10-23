Special urge for people due second AstraZeneca jab to visit vaccination sites

The Health Ministry is especially urging people due their second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccination to turn up at any of the vaccination sites open this weekend.

Sites are open across the island as the ministry continues offering first and second doses of AstraZeneca and the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Following this weekend's schedule, fixed vaccination sites will operate throughout the coming week.

Details of this weekend's sites may be viewed at vaccination.moh.gov.jm or the Ministry's social media pages.

The schedule is also available below.

Persons should take along their government-issued identification, or a letter from the Justice of the Peace.

Those due a second dose will also need to take their vaccination card.

