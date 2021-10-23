St Andrew South police vow to keep up pressure on criminals

The leadership of the St Andrew South Police has vowed to maintain the pressure on gangsters and other criminals in the division.

For two consecutive days this week the police seized an illegal weapon.

Yesterday, a gun was seized on Ninth Street, a community under a Zone of Special Operations.

The Hunts Bay Police said, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., a search of several premises yielded a semi-automatic 9mm pistol, one magazine containing six 9mm cartridges and six 7.62 rounds.

Twenty-eight-year-old Shamar McKay, of Ninth Street, Greenwich Town, Kingston 13 was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

His court date is being finalised.

A day earlier a joint police/military operation on Bowens Road, Kingston 13 led to the seizure of a Bersa 9mm pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm rounds of ammunition.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com