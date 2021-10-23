Two prisoners missing from Montego Freeport Lock-up

Two prisoners have gone missing from the Montego Freeport Police Station in St James.

One of the escapees was in custody on six counts of murder.

Police sources say the prisoners were discovered missing between 5:30 a.m and 6 a.m today.

The discovery was made as prisoners were being tallied for their morning shower.

A thorough search revealed no physical break-out, police sources say.

“It would seem as if they were released by someone,” a highly placed police source told The Gleaner.

A major probe into the disappearance is now under way.

