Williamsfield to Cumberland Road to be closed this Sunday

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that the main road between Williamsfield and Cumberland in Manchester will be closed this Sunday, October 24.

The NWA says the road will be closed for eight hours starting at 9 a.m. to facilitate the laying of a storm water drain as part of rehabilitative works.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA's Southern Region, Howard Hendricks said the road will be closed in the vicinity of Long Hill Road.

Motorists travelling from Bellefield towards Mandeville are being advised to travel through Davyton via Narriston and Content, exiting on to the Williamsfield to Shooters Hill main road.

The reverse obtains for motorists travelling towards Davyton.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The corridor from Williamsfield to Cumberland is being rehabilitated through a $20 million contract.

The scope of works include the bushing of embankments, drainage improvement and paving with Asphaltic Concrete.

Motorists are being reminded to obey the instructions of the flagmen and traffic signs posted along the corridor during the period of the works.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com