Health Ministry begins house to house vaccination in nine parishes

The Health Ministry says it has now started house to house COVD vaccination in nine parishes.

Healthcare teams, including public health nurses and community health aides from Hanover, Manchester, St Elizabeth, Trelawny, Westmoreland, St Ann, St Mary, Portland and St Thomas have been deployed to communities to administer the COVID-19 vaccines to shut-ins, the disabled and the elderly.

According to Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton, this represents another phase in the national vaccination efforts.

“I want to salute our public health workers who continue to show commitment to the COVID efforts, walking the hills and valleys to reach our most vulnerable citizens,” said Tufton.

The ministry has been encouraging Jamaicans to get vaccinated to prevent serious illness, hospitalisation and/or death associated with COVID-19.

Jamaica is now administering the two-dose AstraZeneca and the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Up to 2 p.m. Sunday, a total of 893,696 doses of vaccines.

Of that number, 533,967 were first doses, 315,036 were second doses and 44,693 were single doses.

