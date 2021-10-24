NWC's White Marl and Ferry Hill systems out

The National Water Commission (NWC) says several Corporate Area communities will be without piped water until about 3 p.m today because the White Marl and Ferry Hill systems are out for emergency repair.

According to the NWC, work is being carried out on a broken section of the distribution pipeline.

Affected areas:

Washington Boulevard

Sections of Washington Gardens

Duhaney Park

Cooreville Gardens

Sections of Molynes Road

Windsor Heights

Parts of Greendale

Central Village

Twickenham Park Industrial Estate

Twickenham Park Housing Scheme

Parts of Spanish Town

