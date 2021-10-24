NWC's White Marl and Ferry Hill systems out
The National Water Commission (NWC) says several Corporate Area communities will be without piped water until about 3 p.m today because the White Marl and Ferry Hill systems are out for emergency repair.
According to the NWC, work is being carried out on a broken section of the distribution pipeline.
Affected areas:
Washington Boulevard
Sections of Washington Gardens
Duhaney Park
Cooreville Gardens
Sections of Molynes Road
Windsor Heights
Parts of Greendale
Central Village
Twickenham Park Industrial Estate
Twickenham Park Housing Scheme
Parts of Spanish Town
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com