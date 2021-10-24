Student killed in Manchester car crash during curfew hours

Nineteen-year-old Kymani Clarke, a student of Three Miles River, Frome, Westmoreland was last night killed in a car crash along the Melrose Bypass in Manchester during curfew hours.

The police say about 9:15 p.m., Clarke was driving a motor car when he lost control of the vehicle and failed to make a right turn.

The car then overturned.

Clarke was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The National Road Safety Council has raised concerned that several crashes have been happening during curfew hours.

