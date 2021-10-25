172 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

Four more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, pushing the tally to 2,183.

The deceased are a 46-year-old man from St Elizabeth, an 85-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew, a 58-year-old woman from St Elizabeth and a 73-year-old female from Portland.

The Ministry of Health says the fatalities occurred between October 19 and 22.

And two more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 321.

Meanwhile, there were 172 new cases with ages ranging from nine months to 95 years, pushing the total to 88,431 with 28,888 being active.

Of the new cases, 97 are women and 75 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 33

* Kingston and St Andrew - 29

* St Thomas - 18

* St Ann - 17

* Portland - 17

* St James - 16

* St Elizabeth - 16

* Hanover - 9

* Trelawny - 8

* St Mary - 5

* Manchester - 4

* Clarendon - 0

* Westmoreland - 0

A total of 1,339 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 14.7%.

In the meantime, there were 172 more recoveries, pushing the total to 56,761.

Some 334 persons are in hospital with 63 being moderately ill, 37 severely ill and 22 critically ill.

And 39,708 persons are at home in quarantine.

