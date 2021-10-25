Circuit court jury trials in St Thomas, Portland and Trelawny suspended due to COVID

Jury trials at the St Thomas, Portland and Trelawny circuit courts have been suspended due to COVID-19.

The suspension is for the period October 25 to November 19.

The Court Administration Division says the decision was taken due to the inability of jury boxes to accommodate jurors in accordance with the established physical distancing guidelines.

As a result, jurors summoned to serve in the named circuit courts have been excused without any risk of penalty.

The division says a decision will be made on jury trials for the remaining circuits in the coming weeks and closer to the date when they are scheduled to begin.

Cases that qualify for bench trials and matters in which the Crown and the defence agree to a bench trial will proceed for the circuit term for those courts affected by the suspension.

For further information, persons may contact the division at 876-754-8337 or visit our website at www.cad.gov.

