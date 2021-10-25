Clansman Gang Trial | Defendant identified as soldier spent night guarding reputed leader - Witness

The main witness in the Clansman-One Don Gang trial this morning testified that the defendant who he had identified as a soldier had spent an entire night at his home guarding reputed leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan.

He made the claim when he resumed his testimony this morning in the Home Circuit Court.

The prosecution witness had previously told the court that the defendant, who he this morning identified as Jermaine Robinson, had told him that he was a soldier.

The witness, however, said that he had never seen Robinson in his uniform.

The star witness had previously told the court that Robinson was one of Blackman's armed bodyguards and that he had seen him one night at his home with a gun.

He testified that he [the witness] was the one who had retrieved Blackman's gun from bushes at his premises and gave it to Robinson.

The court was previously told by the witness that the reputed leader had a gun which he would some times hide in bushes near the witness' home.

The prosecution witness had previously testified that he had only seen Robinson about two times.

The witness was grilled at lengths this morning by the prosecutor and the presiding judge Chief Justice Bryan Sykes about the two occasions which he had recalled seeing Robinson and for how long he had seen him.

He was also asked which parts of the defendant he had seen, how he was able to see him and how far away was Robinson when he saw him.

The witness said he spoke to him once when he had a fractured hand and also that he saw Robinson at Jones Avenue in Spanish Town, St Catherine on the other occasion.

Bryan and 32 other alleged gang members are being tried on an indictment with 25 counts under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) Act and the Firearms Act.

The One Don Gang is a breakaway from the Clansman Gang.

