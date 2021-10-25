Falmouth Hospital receives digital computer reader

WESTERN BUREAU:

The radiology Department at the Falmouth Hospital, Trelawny, has received a digital computer reader, valued at $200,000, donated by the Greenside Benevolent Society (GBS).

Harris Daley, secretary of GBS, said his organisation has maintained a close relationship with the Falmouth Hospital over the years and are always seeking out opportunities to assist the Type C hospital, which is the only major hospital in Trelawny.

“Our 42 members have contributed in various ways to the hospital over the years,” said Daley. “Our involvement spans participating in fundraisers, as well as providing support from our pockets.”

Daley said that they recently learned that the hospital was in need of the computer reader, and decided to procure one for the institution. The hospital which has taken on an increased workload since activities at the Cornwall Regional Hospital, in Montego Bay, was significantly scaled-down due to a noxious-fumes issue, which started in late 2016,

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Orville Anderson, who manages medical imaging at the hospital, said the digital computer reader will assist with the department being better able to function at its optimum level.

“This donation continues to keep us ahead of many hospitals, including Cornwall Regional Hospital,” said Anderson. “It makes the transfer of images to the wards easier for our doctors. They can sit with patients and view the images and discuss them.”

While he is happy at receiving the latest gift, Anderson said the department needs many more readers, and he is hoping that other kind entities might be able to help in getting them.

“To be fully complete, we need another 15 readers, which will allow all the departments we serve to be fully covered,” said Anderson.

Prudence Wedderburn, the hospital’s chief executive officer, said she was grateful for the gift as the hospital, which is under consideration to be upgraded to a Type B facility, is seeking to gradually modernise its operations.

“Our hospital is always in need of modern systems. The Government alone cannot fill the need,” said Wedderburn. “It is organisations like yours who are willing to respond to our needs. We are forever grateful to you ... never ever forget us.”