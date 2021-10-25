Nickiesha Myers smiled broadly as she basked in appreciation of the spanking new accommodation that her children can call home, sweet home.

The outpouring of support came in response to an August 5, 2021, Gleaner report on the dire conditions under which she and five of her six children lived in Mountain Pass, a community on the fringes of Linstead, St Catherine.

A return visit to the rural district on Saturday saw the sadness of two months ago replaced with gladness and relief.

Before, Myers’ family used a ramshackle outdoor kitchen and did not have an indoor bathroom. Now they have a home with three rooms, as well as a kitchen and bathroom.

“I am thankful for The Gleaner, which highlighted my need for a place to call home,” Myers said. “The donor read the story and they came here and built this house for me. This is a very good feeling.”

Neighbour Fay Martin, who was aware of the trying circumstances under which Myers lived, was over the moon about the change in fortunes.

Martin is now hopeful that Myers will be able to secure a job to maintain the family’s expenses. She is also relieved that the children will be able to do their lessons and homework in a comfortable environment.

The McGrath High dropout formerly worked as a bartender and caregiver but left her job to care for her mother, who cannot move around independently.

“The living conditions here are not good and, as a result, the children are not comfortable so are not learning as they should. I just need some help to build a room to make them comfortable, and I have the land for it,” the 35-year-old mother told The Gleaner back in the summer.

Residents like Delray Reid thanked the donors “who built the house without fanfare”.

The good Samaritans were a church group based in the United States that requested that muted publicity of the charity outreach.

“It is clear that there are good people still out there, but the state agencies also need to do more,” Reid said.

The proud mother of six, who wants to complete her formal education, still has one request.

“I now have the house. I just hope that I could get some broiler chickens to raise, so I can strengthen the support given,” Myers said.

“I can also run a little shop. I am willing to work.”

