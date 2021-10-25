Men charged for beating man unconscious over money in St Thomas

The police in St Thomas have charged two men in connection with the beating of a man that left him unconscious with a broken leg.

Thirty-nine-year-old Lamar Beckford, otherwise called 'Antsman', a hospital attendant of Poinciana Crescent in Lyssons in the parish, and 24-year-old Dennis Taylor, otherwise called ' Garsha', a barber also of the same address, were charged on Saturday with wounding with intent and assault occasioning bodily harm.

The incident occurred on Lysson Road, St Thomas on Thursday October 14.

The police report that about 8:20 p.m., Beckford and Taylor, along with several other persons, accused a man of stealing $60,000 from their friend and demanded the return of the money.

When their demand was not met they reportedly used a machete and other instruments to beat the man all over his body until he was unconscious.

The man received a wound to his forehead and a broken leg, the police reported.

The police were alerted and a team rushed to the scene and rescued the injured man.

He was taken to hospital where he was admitted.

Beckford and Taylor were later arrested on a warrant of information and formally charged on Saturday, October 23.

Both men are scheduled to appear before the Morant Bay Parish Court on Wednesday, November 3.

