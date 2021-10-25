Police preparing to charge co-accused in Pathways murder

Police investigators are now preparing to charge Andre Ruddock, the co-accused in the murder of one of two congregants at the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries.

The other accused, Pastor Kevin O Smith, died in a traffic crash in Bog Walk, St Catherine this morning while they were being transferred to Kingston.

Ruddock is to be charged with one count of murder.

He was being transported in a police vehicle which was driving ahead of the one in which the pastor was being taken.

Smith was to be charged with two counts of murder, two counts of wounding with intent and one count of illegal possession of a firearm.

It is understood that legal representation is now being pursued for Ruddock.

One policeman was killed and two others injured in the crash.

