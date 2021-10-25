Social worker charged with sexual offence involving minor

A social worker attached to the Ministry of Justice's Victim Support Unit in Port Maria, St Mary has been charged with a sexual offence involving a minor.

The police gave his name as Lincoln Dennis of Moneague in St Ann.

He has been charged with having sexual intercourse with a minor and misconduct in a public office.

The incident allegedly took place in March this year and the accused was subsequently charged after investigations were carried out.

Dennis appeared before the Port Maria Parish Court last week Thursday where he was remanded.

He is to reappear in court on Wednesday, October 27.

