UPDATE: Pathways member charged with murder, wounding

Andre Ruddock, a member of the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in Montego Bay has been charged with one count of murder and one count of wounding with intent.

Head of Corporate Communications at the Jamaica Constabulary Force Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay says Ruddock is to appear in court in this week.

Ruddock is alleged to have slashed the throat of another congregant Taneka Gardner on October 17 and wounded another person.

This morning, co-accused pastor Kevin O. Smith was killed in a car crash in Bog Walk, St Catherine.

Police constable Orlando Irons also died.

Smith was to be charged with two counts of murder, two counts of wounding with intent and one count of illegal possession of a firearm.

