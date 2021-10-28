136 additional COVID-19 cases, seven more fatalities

Seven more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,199.

The deceased are:

* A 21-year-old man from Westmoreland

* A 72-year-old man from Westmoreland

* A 76-year-old woman from Westmoreland

* An 82-year-old male from Westmoreland

* A 74-year-old male from Westmoreland

* A 66-year-old male from Portland

* A 59-year-old female from St Elizabeth

* A 96-year-old male from St Ann

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between August 5 and October 26.

And four more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 328.

Meanwhile, there were 136 new cases with ages ranging from one to 103 years, pushing the total to 88,666 with 28,498 being active.

Of the new cases, 87 are women and 49 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 38

* Kingston and St Andrew - 28

* St Elizabeth - 15

* Manchester - 11

* Clarendon - 11

* St James - 10

* St Thomas - 8

* St Ann - 6

* Trelawny - 4

* Westmoreland - 2

* Hanover - 1

* Portland - 1

* St Mary - 1

A total of 1,470 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 14.9%.

In the meantime, there were 180 more recoveries, increasing the total to 57,362.

Some 317 persons are in hospital with 65 being moderately ill, 29 severely ill and 20 critically ill.

And 43,461 persons are at home in quarantine.

