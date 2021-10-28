Clansman Gang Trial | Cold feet stopped gangster from reporting gang to police - Witness

The second prosecution witness in the Clansman-One Don Gang trial this morning testified that he wanted to report the gang's activities from as far back as 2017 but got cold feet.

The ex-gang member who got involved with the gang in 2016 said he went as far as to drive to the offices of the Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) in Kingston but after going inside the building, he quickly retreated.

When asked by the prosecutor why he left, he said, "Fear for my life because I know Blackman have top-tier police working with him which I don't know their face or names."

The witness testified that reputed gang leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan had connections with high-ranking police personnel who would provide him with information, claiming that he did not deal with "friers police".

According to the witness, his reason for going to the police was to stop the gang and to end the killings, extortion and robberies.

The witness told the court that he made another attempt to inform the police and went to speak with a policeman who the gang was plotting to kill and who he figured he could trust.

However, he said when he spoke to the policeman he was advised that if he really wanted to help he would need to speak to the "bigger heads".

The witness testified that he went back to the CIB where he met with three police officers and provided them with multiple statements.

Another prosecution witness, who is also an ex-member of the gang, yesterday testified that when he first went to police with information about the gang, the police did not believe him.

The witness, who was employed during his time in the gang, testified yesterday that when he met with the police they had disbelief him at first.

However, the witness testified that while he was speaking to them Blackman, who was in jail, called him and he put the phone on speaker so they could listen to his conversation.

The reputed leader and 32 other alleged gang members are being tried on an indictment with 25 counts under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) Act and the Firearms Act.

The One Don Gang is a breakaway from the Clansman Gang.

