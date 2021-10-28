EOJ offices to open on Saturdays for distribution of new voter ID card

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says constituency offices will open on Saturdays, starting on November 6, to facilitate the distribution of new voter identification cards.

According to the EOJ, there has been strong support from electors since it began distributing the new cards on October 11.

The agency says over 107,000 new cards have been given out so far.

The EOJ says it has noted the high turnout at constituency offices during the last two weeks and continues to explore new approaches to enhance the distribution process.

“We understand the urgency to collect it [ new cards] before the current one expires on December 31 this year, so we thank the public for their patience thus far. We have tried to make the process as convenient as possible by erecting tents and placing chairs where possible and implementing priority lines for the elderly. After careful evaluation over the last few days, we are exploring further interventions to better assist our electors,” said Director of Elections, Glasspole Brown, in a statement today.

Under the Saturday arrangement, constituency offices will be open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The EOJ will also facilitate the collection of new voter identification cards at satellite locations in communities, beginning the week of November 22.

The listing of satellite sites and the schedule for distribution will be publicised.

Elderly and incapacitated persons are encouraged to take advantage of the provision of at-home delivery.

A relative, caregiver or friend may contact the EOJ constituency office on behalf of the elderly or incapacitated elector to make an application for the new voter identification card to be delivered to the elector at his/her home or dwelling.

The EOJ is also reminding electors that the renewal process is free and there is no cost to collect the new voter identification card.

Electors who have not yet renewed their cards are urged to visit any EOJ constituency office as soon as possible to complete the renewal.

