Illegal gun and ammunition seized in Manchester

The police are reporting the seizure of an illegal gun and ammunition during an operation on Caledonia Road in Mandeville, Manchester on Wednesday.

It is reported that about 3:45 p.m., cops were in the area on patrol when the driver of a vehicle was signalled to stop.

The driver disobeyed and was chased.

The police say when the vehicle came to a stop the occupants ran from the car into bushes.

The vehicle was searched and the police say the cops found a Taurus nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing ten nine millimetre rounds of ammunition.

No one was taken into custody.

