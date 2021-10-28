Vaccination portal opens for second dose Pfizer appointments

Starting today, Jamaicans due their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be able to make their vaccination appointments.

Some 85,000 Jamaicans are due second shots of the Pfizer vaccine.

Persons are asked to visit the Ministry of Health & Wellness' website – www.moh.gov.jm and click on the vaccination appointment tab at the top of homepage to edit their appointment details.

Persons will be able to choose their preferred date, time and vaccination centre.

Appointments may also be made by calling the vaccination call centre at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).

Members of the public should take a government-issued identification (school ID for students) or letter from a Justice of the Peace and their vaccination card to their appointments.

All persons due their second dose Pfizer must make an appointment to receive the vaccine.

The administration of Pfizer vaccination is to resume on Monday.

Some 45,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccines arrived in Jamaica last night at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

This shipment, a gift from the Government of Suriname, represents a portion of the 145,000 does that are expected to arrive by the end of this week.

