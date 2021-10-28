Victims in fatal Manchester crash identified

The police in Manchester have identified the two victims in yesterday's fatal crash along the Greenvale road in the parish.

The deceased are Marvin Thompson, 36, and 28-year-old Orane Hanson, who are both of St Elizabeth addresses.

It is reported that about 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, the two men were travelling in a Honda CRV motor car heading from the Greenvale area towards the New Green roundabout.

It is further reported that Thompson, who was the driver, overtook a line of traffic and subsequently lost control of the vehicle, which spun into the path of an oncoming truck.

Both vehicles collided.

The men were rescued from the damaged vehicle by firefighters who were called to the scene.

They were rushed to the Mandeville Regional Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

This is the second major crash to occur in the parish over the last four days.

On Saturday, at approximately 7:30 p.m., there was a three-vehicle collision along Manchester Road involving a Toyota Corolla, and VW SUV and a Nissan motor car.

According to the police, the driver of the Toyota Corolla collided into the two other vehicles and sustained injuries.

He was later rushed to hospital where he was admitted.

The other drivers were not seriously injured.

The police continue to encourage road users to adhere to the speed limit and other rules of the road.

