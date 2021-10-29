109 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

Jamaica has recorded 18 more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 2,217.

The deceased are:

St James

* An 84-year-old woman

* An 88-year-old female

* An 86-year-old male

* A 37-year-old woman

* A 62-year-old woman

* A 51-year-old man

* A 57-year-old female

St Elizabeth

* An 82-year-old woman

* A 44-year-old woman

* A 73-year-old man

* A 77-year-old man

Kingston & St Andrew

* A 68-year-old man whose death was previously under investigation

* A 55-year-old woman

Westmoreland

* A 32-year-old woman

* A 73-year-old woman

St Catherine

* An 81-year-old man

* A 67-year-old woman

Hanover

* A 56-year-old woman

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between March 11 and October 27.

And four more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 331.

Meanwhile, there were 109 new cases with ages ranging from 18 days to 89 years, pushing the total to 88,775 with 28,397 being active.

Of the new cases, 69 are women and 40 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 29

* St Ann - 19

* St Catherine - 17

* Clarendon - 8

* St James - 8

* St Mary - 6

* St Thomas - 5

* St Elizabeth - 5

* Manchester - 4

* Hanover - 4

* Trelawny - 3

* Westmoreland - 1

* Portland - 0

A total of 1,226 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 12.2%.

In the meantime, there were 189 more recoveries, increasing the total to 57,551.

Some 291 persons are in hospital with 63 being moderately ill, 22 severely ill and 18 critically ill.

And 43,301 persons are at home in quarantine.

