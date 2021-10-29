150 health facilities to benefit from ICT initiative

A total of 150 health facilities across Jamaica are to benefit from an upgrade in information and communication technology.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness, in partnership with Cable and Wireless Jamaica Ltd, yesterday inked a deal for its Information and Communication Technology Health Systems Strengthening Programme, which is valued at $8.43 million.

The funds will be used to address hardware issues such as backups, cyber security, and storage as well as infrastructure setups, help desk support, and other services.

The technology is expected to significantly reduce the time it takes to process patient data, allowing the health sector to move away from its antiquated paper-based approach.

In his remarks, Vice President at C&W Jamaica Stephen Price explained that the company aspired to shorten the time required to deliver health care to patients, with key consideration of those living in rural Jamaica.

As such, a private network was created to address the issue.

Price also mentioned the company's “telemedicine journey,” which began in October 2018 with a $69 million renovation of the Kitson Town Health Centre in St Catherine.

In August 2019, the company also formed a partnership with Biomedical Technologies Limited in Trinidad and Tobago, and later began its rollout of NB links in Jamaica and the region during the peak of the pandemic in 2020.

“We have consistently demonstrated our commitment and capability to successfully deliver these types of initiatives...Today is a result of hard work, dedication, perseverance and importantly, collaboration [and] the knowledge and experience gained over the years,” said Price.

“This is the type of partnership that we'd like to see replicated right across other sectors, right across other industries and all ministries moving forward...This is more than a project for us, this is a service in pursuit of the greater good,” said Price.

The company is slated to deliver, install and manage this process over the next three years in partnership with the government with the aim to transform the health sector.

“This endeavour will result in a more resilient system that will not only cut transaction time and cost in order to improve and enhance customer care and service but will also benefit the environment through hospital infrastructure development,” said Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton.

Tufton said this “game-changing" initiative will undoubtedly “heighten customer service, heighten delivery of that service, heal more people in a [shorter period of time], and [will] have greater throughput into the system.”

Tufton added that it will also aid in the analysis of environmental trends, the provision of the necessary treatment to patients, and the management of chronic care models that will address concerns at all levels of the sector.

- Asha Wilks

