$17 million rehabilitation for Anchovy to Barnett Bush roadway in St James

A $17-million road rehabilitation project is now under way along the Anchovy to Barnett Bush roadway in Southern St James.

The roadway is being repaired by the National Works Agency (NWA) under its Maintenance of Secondary Roads Programme.

The roadway is a major arterial link in Southern St James, connecting several rural communities including Anchovy, Mt. Horeb, Welcome Hall and Cambridge.

It also links these communities to the city centre of Montego Bay, St James.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA's Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says the project got under way in early October and involves the rehabilitation of sections of the roadway to include significant drainage improvement as well as the reshaping and asphalting of the targeted road sections.

Ricketts says that some sections of the roadway will also benefit from patching and local rehabilitation.

The project, which is well underway, is expected to be completed by the end of November.

