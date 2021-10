Above Rocks Health Centre upgraded

The Above Rocks Health Centre in St Catherine has received a $2.7-million upgrade with funding from the German Government and the charitable group, VFKE (Verein zur Forderung von Kleimprojekten).

Nurse at the centre, Johanna Burgher, said she was grateful for the donations, noting that residents in the community volunteered their skills during the construction process.

“We got a lot of support from people, and we appreciate and thank all of them,” she told the ceremony, adding that “more people are now coming and showing care about their health, and to me it is very important,” she said at Wednesday's handing over ceremony.

Burgher also told the media that with the upgrading of the facility, it will now open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to serve the more than 100 persons who make weekly visits.

“They have a big benefit from the upgrading because the clinic was opened two days. We get another day now to serve them, and a lot of people really need this kind of service, and I am really grateful to my donors,” she said.

Ambassador-designate from the Federal Republic of Germany to Jamaica, His Excellency Dr Stefan Freidrich Keil, said “we looked at it, and found it to be a good project, because it is a clinic which gives help to the community, and it is very much needed, it is a wonderful project”.

Work on the centre included the installation of new floor tiles, electric rewiring, new windows, doors, as well as bathroom upgrade, and the procurement of new furniture.

The Heart Foundation of Jamaica assisted in sourcing funding for the upgrade, and its executive director, Deborah Chen, said the longstanding partnership with the facility will continue for the benefit of the community.

Community member, Hyacinth Lewis, said she is happy that the centre has received the needed work so that it can continue to serve the communities.

“It is very useful, and I am glad about it because the people in the area do need this health centre,” she said.

