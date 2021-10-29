Clansman Gang Trial | Witness breaks down while testifying about defendant

The second prosecution witness in the Clansman-One Don Gang trial this morning broke down in tears while speaking about a member of the One Don Gang who he described as his best friend.

The former member of the gang was very emotional and was seen wiping his eyes repeatedly as he testified about his childhood friend.

Before breaking down in tears, the witness, who is testifying via video link in the Home Circuit Court, bowed his head after disclosing that the defendant is his best friend.

"Both of us went to the same primary school and we went to the same high school and we were in the same class for most of the time," he said.

"I use to go wait on him to go school and his mother would always cuss and say him never early yet," he recalled.

While the witness struggled to retain his composure, some of the alleged gang members who are on trial laughed at him.

One was overheard saying, "Big man laka dat bout him ah cry".

In continuing, the witness told the court that he and his best friend had remained friends after high school and that his main role in the gang was to collect extortion money.

He also told the court that his best friend had never had a legitimate job and was a member of the gang before he, the witness, got involved in 2016.

When asked about their relationship, he said that they would talk often both in person and via telephone and even when his friend was in jail.

"Him always ah ask mi fi money. Him say him have pickney fi mind and him alway bruck," the witness testified.

The reputed leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan and 32 other alleged gang members are being tried on an indictment with 25 counts under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) Act and the Firearms Act.

The One Don Gang is a break away faction of the Clansman Gang.

