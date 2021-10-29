Curfew imposed in section of Granville, St James

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Granville in St James.

The curfew began at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27 and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 29.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

* North: Along Gordon Crescent approximately 180 metres from Granville Drive to Back Street.

* East: Continuing along Gordon Crescent approximately 150 metres from Back Street to a footpath in the vicinity of the playing field at Gutt Bottom.

* South: Along the footpath in the vicinity of the playing field at Gutt Bottom approximately 170 metres from the Eastern boundary to Granville Drive.

* West: Along Granville Drive approximately 160 metres from the southern boundary to Gordon Crescent.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the security measure are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

