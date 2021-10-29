Dancehall producer on gun charge to seek bail

A bail application is to be made for dancehall producer Shab Don on November 10 in the Gun Court.

The 31-year-old, whose given name is Linval Thompson Jr, was remanded this morning when he appeared in court on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

His co-accused Romaro Scott was also remanded and will return for a bail application on the same date.

The defendants were arrested and charged after an illegal gun was reportedly found in their possession in Old Harbour, St Catherine earlier this month.

Attorney-at-law Tom Tavares-Finson is representing Scott while Donahue Martin is representing Thompson.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.