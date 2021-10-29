Family of late tourism stalwart gifts children’s hospital

THE ONCOLOGY unit at the Bustamante Hospital for Children has received a number of critically identified equipment and resources following a generous donation from the Sandals Foundation in conjunction with the family of the late tourism and Sandals Resorts International (SRI) stalwart, David Roper.

Described by colleagues and close friends as “a great man who impacted lives all over the world through his humanity”, Roper, who passed away earlier this year, was an irreplaceable force in community outreach and a devoted Sandals Foundation Ambassador. The SRI executive served as director of industry relations and was instrumental in guiding young people in and outside of the company to reach their full potential.

Now, in honour of his memory, members of his family joined the Sandals Foundation team in presenting the life-saving equipment identified as immediate needs of the children’s hospital to support its oncology unit.

The supplies, which are valued at just under $600,000, comprise an examination light, three infusion pumps, 1 Port-a-Cath and 10 Huber Needles. All were made possible following the contribution of relatives, colleagues and friends who donated to a specially created fund in his honour.

Dr Michelle-Ann Richards-Dawson, senior medical officer at the Bustamante Hospital for Children, described the development as “an overwhelming moment because it’s not just a donation from a corporate entity, but it’s a donation from a family in memory of a dear loved one who has passed”.

“I’m ecstatic,” Dr Richards-Dawson continued, “because this is a critical area for managing children with cancer. It’s a very sensitive area and a difficult area so anything our team can be supported with in providing that care is important to us,” said Dr Richards-Dawson.

And for Dr Sharon McLean-Salmon, a consultant paediatrician and specialist in the Oncology Unit at the Bustamante Hospital for Children, “The [resources] will go a long way in helping us deliver the chemotherapy or other medications that are needed in a very accurate and precise manner to the children. This is an excellent dent in some of the needs that we have in the Oncology Unit.”

Speaking at a short presentation at the hospital, younger brother Brian Roper shared the significance of the moment, noting, “For all of my life that I can recall, David would get mightily upset whenever he heard of appeals for children who needed to go abroad for treatment or for equipment that was needed here. In the last six months of his life he kept saying, he just wanted to help a child. When he passed, his wife called me to say we needed to find a way to help children with cancer, in particular,” said the younger Roper.