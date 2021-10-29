Jamaica gets some 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine

Jamaica has received another shipment of Pfizer vaccines.

The Ministry of Health says just over 100,000 doses arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston this afternoon and are another delivery through the COVAX facility.

On Wednesday, some 45,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccines were shipped to Jamaica.

The arrival of the shipments came as the health ministry prepares to resume the administration of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday.

The Ministry is reiterating that priority will be given to members of the public who are due their second dose.

Some 85,000 Jamaicans are due second shots of the Pfizer jab.

These persons must schedule an appointment via the online portal at www.moh.gov.jm or call the vaccination centre at 888-663-5683.

Members of the public should take a government-issued identification (school ID for students) or letter from a justice of the peace and their vaccination card to their appointments.

